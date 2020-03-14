Forecast Discussion 03/14/2020 PM: Morning clouds give way to sunshine Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15TH: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:15 PM

We were able to enjoy some sunshine for half of today. Now seeing a lot of cloud cover over our area. Cloud cover will stick with us overnight, with a chance to see a stray shower. Temperatures will be on the cooler, with lows in the mid to upper twenties. Clouds will be with us for Sunday morning. As high pressure builds in we will see this cloud cover clear, leading to mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Highs will make it into the lower forties.

Dry and quiet conditions will continue for the start of the workweek. We will see mostly sunny skies. As high pressure moves off the coast and our next weather maker begins to move in, we will see cloud cover increase late day and overnight. Shower chances will be with us for st. Patrick’s day but temperatures will be on the mild side. We dry out for a short period of time on Wednesday.

As we head towards the end of the week, we begin to see the unsettled weather work back in. Chance to see showers throughout the day both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures these days will be well above average as highs for Thursday will be in the fifties and Friday looks to make it into the sixties.

SUNDAY: MORNING CLOUDS CLEAR FOR AFTERNOON SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR AND COLD.

LOW: 15

​

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter