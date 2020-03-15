Forecast Discussion 03/15/2020 PM: Sun to start the week before showers return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16TH: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

A beautiful end to our weekend. We were able to see wall to wall sunshine! Temperatures today were right around average, we made it into the lower forties in most locations. High pressure will remain in control of our region heading into the start of the workweek. We will start Monday off mainly sunny, but as that high pressure works out of our area, we will then see our next weather maker working in. Temperatures for Monday will reach the upper forties.

Cloud cover will increase overnight Monday into Tuesday. As our next weather maker works in we will see the return of showers and windy conditions. High pressure will build back in for a brief period Wednesday, which means the return of sunshine.

Our next weather maker will work into the region by Thursday. Along with this, we will see much warmer air work in our area as well. Light showers will be around Thursday with steadier light rain working in for Friday. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week as we will warm well into the upper sixties. Dry weather will make a return heading into the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE NIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 37

​

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY & WARM.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWER, TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 20

