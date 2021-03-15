Forecast Discussion 03/15/21 AM: Breezy, cooler than average, & sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15th: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Waking up this morning to some bitterly cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! After having a nice taste of Spring last week Winter was quick to let us know it’s not done just yet. We will see below-average temperatures today as highs only reach into the low to mid-30s. Thanks to that strong northerly breeze between 5-15 mph, occasional gusts of 20 mph, we will see wind chill values into the upper teens to low 20s. An area of high pressure will lead to a pleasant start to the week as we will see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to thicken late day and overnight ahead of an approaching weather system. Lows will be in the teens.

The first half of Tuesday will be mainly dry and cloudy. As a frontal system moves into the region we will see scattered showers develop late in the afternoon and evening. With highs close to 40 degrees, slowly decreasing towards the low 30s by the evening. Scattered showers look to first be in the form of cold rain before transitioning to a rain/snow mix as temperatures fall. This transition will first occur in the higher terrain than in the valleys. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday night and linger early Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

We will be watching a storm system that will impact the region for the end of the workweek. At this point, the bulk of the precipitation looks to arrive late Thursday into Thursday night in the form of rain showers. Showers will linger early Friday before tapering off. At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend is looking to be beautiful. An area of high pressure will build into the region leading to sunshine and warming temperatures.

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY, PM CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 34

MONDAY NIGHT: WINDS SUBSIDE, CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 16

TUESDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

