Forecast Discussion 03/16/21 AM: Breezy & scattered showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16th: 22°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:15 PM

Waking up this morning on the cool side but warmer than what we saw twenty-four hours ago. Cloud cover is continuing to increase as our next weather makes moves into the region. Spotty showers will be possible this morning will be in the form of snow. Highs today look to be in the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to a warm front passage winds will shift out of the south ushering in slightly warmer air into the region. Scattered shower activity this afternoon will be in the form of a rain/snow mix, especially in the valley areas. Shower activity will taper off overnight with freezing drizzle leading to the potential for slick roads. Lows tonight will hover 30 degrees.

It will be mild and dry for St. Patrick’s Day! Although on the dry side, thanks to cloud cover we will see limited sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will hover 50 degrees. Active weather is quick to return on Thursday as our next weather system moves into the region. Thanks to the mild temperatures precipitation will be in the form of rain. Rainfall looks to stay light but brief downpours will be possible! Rain showers will begin to transition to light snow showers as temperatures Thursday night fall below freezing.

High pressure will gain control of the region Friday through the weekend! This means we will dry out and cloud cover will decrease. Although temperatures will be on the cooler side Friday by the end of the weekend we will near 60 degrees! This weekend is looking gorgeous as we will see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Hopefully, you are able to get out and enjoy the sunshine!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: FREEZING DRIZZLE, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MILD, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

