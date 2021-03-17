Forecast Discussion 03/17/21 AM: Cloudy, dry, & mild today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17th: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Waking up this morning to dry conditions across the Twin Tiers! It will be a dry and mild day but cloud cover is really looking to be stubborn the entire day! Some breaks in clouds will allow for peeks of sunshine for us. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover continuing overnight tonight with stray showers are possible late. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-30s.

A low-pressure system will move into the region from the south leading to a warm front moving north through the area. This warm front will usher an abundance of moisture into the region leading to steady rain on Thursday. This looking to be a nice soaking rain across the Twin Tiers; pockets of moderate rain will be possible. Rainfall accumulation is looking to range from 0.50-1.5″; highest amounts through the Northern Tier.

The above mention warm front will transition to a cold front late in the day and begin to move south. Behind this cold front, we will begin to see some colder air filtered into the atmosphere leading to the transition from rain to snow showers. This will first occur at the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Valley areas will see little snow accumulation, while some higher elevation spots could see close to an inch of snowfall. The scattered snow showers will begin to taper off Thursday night.

An area of high pressure will build into the region leading to drier conditions and decreasing cloud cover on Friday! The first weekend of Spring is looking picture perfect! We will enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine along with mild temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s, by Sunday we are hovering 60! The mild temperatures and sunshine continue into early next week, with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN, RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

Weak disturbance over the region bringing spotty light showers/patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday evening and overnight. As temperatures drop close to freezing for overnight lows, there may be a few isolated spots with black ice. Otherwise, cloudy through the overnight.

Drying out early Wednesday, but mainly cloudy conditions continue for the day. Highs near 50 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Mostly cloudy for the overnight with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure moves in from the south on Thursday. Chance for stray showers during the early morning, then widespread rain by the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Colder air filters into the area through late day, allowing rain to mix with and turn to snow during the evening and overnight. Snowfall amounts from a trace-2″, highest amounts into higher elevations. Drying out early Friday with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns and windy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Large area of high pressure builds in for the weekend providing quiet weather. Highs Saturday into the 40s, then close to 60 degrees for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter