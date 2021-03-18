Forecast Discussion 03/18/21 AM: Steady rain transitions to snow showers late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18th: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Waking up this morning to cloudy skies, patchy fog, and spotty shower activity. A low-pressure system that brought destructive weather to the Southeast will move into our region. Steady light rain is expected to overspread the area by midmorning; pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible. This will be a nice soaking rain for the area with rain amounts of 0.50-1.5″ possible; heaviest rain expected into the Northern Tier. Localized flooding will be possible in urban areas, low-lying areas, & poor drainage areas. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s, but will gradually decrease as some colder air is filtered into the region. This will lead to a transition from rain to light snow showers; this will occur first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain light a dusting-2″; highest amounts into higher elevations. Snow showers will begin to taper off overnight and lows will hover 20 degrees.

An area of high pressure will build into the region leading to decreasing cloud cover on Friday. Although it will be cool and breezy we will see plenty of sunshine by the end of the day. The first official weekend of Spring is looking to be picture perfect! We will see plenty of sunshine and highs by Sunday will hover at 60 degrees. The 60-degree weather and sunshine will continue into early next week. At this vantage point, the next chance for rain showers looks to be Wednesday.

THURSDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN, RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 21

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

