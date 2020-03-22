Forecast Discussion 03/22/2020 PM: Snow and rain showers for Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:24 PM

A beautiful end to our weekend, we saw plenty of sunshine although temperatures were a bit on the cooler side. Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening. Lows will fall into the lower thirties. We begin to see light snow work in our area after midnight. A messy start to the week as we will see a mixture of everything going throughout the day. Temperatures will be a large factor in how much snow areas will see.

We will all start the day out with some light snow. As we head through mid-morning and close to the noon hour, temperatures will slowly rise above freezing. This means we will see a brief period of snow/rain showers. Most locations, especially the valleys, will warm up into the upper thirties. These locations will see a full transition over to rain showers by the afternoon. Some of the higher elevations have the potential to remain on the cooler side, this is where we could see snow showers lasting the longest.

Snow accumulation will be very minimal for all of us. The majority of the valley locations will see a light dusting, to even slush on the roadways. Higher elevations have the potential to see a longer period of cooler temperatures, so they have the potential to see one to three inches. Like I mentioned above temperatures and elevations will play a large part in how long a location will see these light snow showers.

Showers look to linger into the overnight hours, with lows falling into the lower thirties. We have a brief period of dry weather on Tuesday. Multiple fast-moving systems will work through the region starting Wednesday. Snow/rain showers are possible for Wednesday, with late day showers possible on Thursday. As we head into the weekend, steadier rain showers look to move in. Once we get to Thursday, we will see some mild temperatures that look to last into the weekend.

MONDAY: LIGHT SNOW DURING THE MORNING. TRANSITIONING TO RAIN SHOWERS BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: DRY, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

