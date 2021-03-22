Forecast Discussion 03/22/21 AM: Mild first week of Spring

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22nd: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22nd: 25°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:22 PM

Waking up this morning to some pretty chilly temperatures thanks to the combination of calm winds and clear skies. The first full week of Spring is starting off mild & sunny! An area of high pressure will be in control of the region today keeping us dry and sunny. A light breeze out of the south/southwest will usher in some warmer air into the region leading to high temperatures today close to 70 degrees! Temperatures tonight will once again cool down nicely as we see mainly clear skies and calm winds. Lows will be into the low 30s.

We begin to see mid/high-level clouds thicken on Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves into the region midweek. Although these clouds will increase, we will still be able to enjoy some filtered sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain showers are likely on Wednesday, but the day won’t be a complete washout! We will also see an increase in wind speeds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Heading towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend, we will see some sunshine but also rain shower chances. We will be mostly cloudy on Thursday but dry and breezy. Another weather system moves into the region on Friday leading to rain chances to round off the workweek. Behind this system, some cooler air will be ushered into the region leading to slightly cooler temperatures this weekend. At this vantage point, Saturday is looking mainly dry and partly sunny before shower chances return on Sunday. Highs through the weekend will hover in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69

MONDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS MOVE IN, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: BREEZY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

