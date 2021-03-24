Forecast Discussion 03/24/21 AM: Light rain showers return today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24th: 25°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and light rain shower activity; so don’t forget that rain gear when heading out the door. As a warm front pushes through the region the potential for shower activity will increase. The best timing for steady light rain looks to be mid-morning through early afternoon. Rainfall is looking to stay light through brief downpours will be possible! Temperatures today will be warmer than average again as highs hover 60 degrees. Showers look to taper off by the evening commute leading to just lingering sprinkles tonight. We will see patchy fog develop and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We will dry out for a short period of time but thanks to low-level moisture we will continue to deal with stubborn cloud cover. Some breaks in clouds will allow for limited sunshine. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the low 70s. Active weather is quick to return Thursday night into Friday as a weather system moves into the region. There will be limited instability in the atmosphere but embedded thunderstorms can not be ruled out. Light rainfall will continue throughout the day with brief downpours possible. Thanks to a cold front passage winds will be gusty, with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. The bulk of this shower activity looks to taper off by Friday night.

Heading into the weekend we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start off on the dry side with a mix of sun & clouds. Our next weather system moves into the region on Sunday leading to rain showers and windy conditions. Near-average temperatures return on Monday. At this vantage point, the start of the new week looks dry besides some stray showers.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SPRINKLES, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 48

THURSDAY: BREEZY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 67 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

