Forecast Discussion 03/25/21 AM: Some sunshine today before showers return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25th: 26°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and patchy fog in locations! Thanks to a strong wind out of the south, sustained at 5-15 mph, temperatures will warm into the mid-70s! We will see breaks in clouds by midday leading to some sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase by this evening with isolated showers possible. A low-pressure system that will bring severe weather to the south will move into the Great Lakes region tonight. This system will bring the chance for rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms by daybreak Friday. Winds will increase overnight and lows will hover in the mid-50s.

Wet weather activity will continue for the first half of Friday. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin to taper off midday. Spotty showers will still be possible through the afternoon and we will see some breaks in cloud cover. Average rainfall Thursday night through Friday will be between 0.25-0.5″, isolated higher amounts possible. One main thing to watch on Friday will be the winds. We will see strong winds sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 40 mph possible. Higher terrain in Steuben county could potentially hit 50 mph. Make sure to secure any loose items that you may have outside. Highs on Friday will be into the 60s before slowly falling by the evening as cooler air is ushered in. Lows Friday night near the mid-30s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will be able to see mainly dry conditions on Saturday with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs this weekend will be cooler than this week but still warmer than average; highs near 60 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the region Sunday leading to strong winds and rain shower chances. At this vantage point, early next week looks to be on the calm and dry side. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine before the clouds increase on Tuesday. The best chance for spotty showers looks to be midweek.

THURSDAY: BREEZY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 31

MONDAY: WINDY, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

