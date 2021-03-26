Forecast Discussion 03/26/21 AM: Wind Advisory in effect today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26th: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM

** Wind Advisory issued Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures, scattered showers, & a light breeze. A low-pressure system that brought destructive weather to the South yesterday will move through the Great Lakes region today. A cold front moving through the region this morning will lead to scattered rain showers. We will also see the chance for isolated thunderstorms; brief downpours and strong winds will be possible. Winds will begin to strengthen late morning with the strongest winds expected this afternoon. Sustained southwest winds between 20-30 mph will gust upwards of 50 mph. Expecting to see the highest gusts across Steuben and Schuyler Counties, this could lead to scattered power outages & broken tree limbs. If you have any loose items outdoors make sure to secure them. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lingering showers will taper off overnight and winds will gradually subside. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will enjoy pleasant temperatures with highs into the low 60s. Saturday is looking to start off dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. By Sunday our next weather maker moves into the region. Scattered rain showers will return and we will see our winds increase as well. As we head into the start of next week, at this vantage point, it looks to start off dry and clouds will begin to decrease.

Our next best chance for shower activity heading into the new week looks to be late Wednesday into Thursday. Thanks to temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday shower activity will be in the form of rain. By Thursday we will see the potential for a rain-snow mix across the area.

FRIDAY: GUSTY WINDS, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS BREAK

LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

MONDAY: WINDY, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: WINDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

