Forecast Discussion 03/29/21 AM: Clouds decreasing leading to afternoon sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29th: 27°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Waking up this morning to lake effect snow shower activity across the area thanks to the northwest winds. The Wind Advisory for Schuyler, Steuben, & Tompkins Counties remains in effect until 9 am. Even though this alert will expire, we will continue to deal with gusty winds throughout the day. Winds out of the northwest will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. As some dry air moves into the region clouds will decrease leading to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon! Temperatures today will be near average for this time of year as highs hover 50 degrees. Winds will begin to subside tonight and it will be mostly clear. Lows will hover 30 degrees.

An area of high pressure will be in control of the region on Tuesday leading to dry conditions. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine early Tuesday before clouds increase ahead of a frontal passage. Old man winter is letting us know he is still around as snow showers are returning to the region. Wednesday is looking to be mainly dry for the first half of the day, by the afternoon we will begin to see active weather return. With high temperatures on Wednesday near 60, shower activity ahead of the cold front will be in the form of rain. The timing of this cold front passage will be key to the amount of snow accumulation we see across the area. At this moment, the frontal passage will occur Wednesday night into Thursday leading to colder air being ushered into the region. We will begin to see rain transition to snow showers, first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. At this vantage point, snow accumulation on average looks to be between 1-5 inches; the highest amounts look to be across portions of Steuben County. These amounts are estimates at this time and total amounts will become more clear as we get closer to Wednesday night. This is something we will continue to watch closely for the next 24 to 48 hours.

We will end the work week off on the cooler side; highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. As high pressure moves into the region cloud cover will begin to decrease leading to some sunshine. The windy conditions look to continue into Easter weekend! At this vantage point the highs of the upcoming weekend will be right around average and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: WINDS SUBSIDE, MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: WINDY, SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: GUSTY WINDS, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

