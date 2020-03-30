Forecast Discussion 03/30/2020 AM: Scattered showers today along with breezy conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Foggy start for some this morning. Fog will lift by mid-morning although we will continue to deal with the cloud cover. A mainly dry start to the day, but a low pressure centered to the north of us will increase our chance for some light showers today. As this low-pressure center drops slightly southward this afternoon, we will see an increase in moisture, which will help support light rain showers this afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side, with gusts of 20+ mph possible today. Highs will be seasonable as we work our way up to fifty, with some making it into the lower fifties.

Shower chances will continue into the overnight hours. Rain/snow mix will be possible as overnight lows fall into the mid to upper thirties. Higher elevations have the potential to fall into the lower thirties, this is the area that could see light snow showers. Little accumulation is expected from any snow showers that form. Shower chances will continue for your Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper forties.

As we head into midweek, high pressure will begin to work in our region. This means we will see a period of dry weather. Although we will be on the dry side during this time period, we will still see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonable and as we head into the weekend will be slightly above average.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW POSSIBLE.

LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, MIX SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAKS OF SUN.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter