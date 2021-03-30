Forecast Discussion 03/30/21 AM: Mild & sunny today before Winter returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30th: 28°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:31 PM

Waking up this morning to cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! Calm winds overnight combined with clear skies allowed temperatures to fall back towards 30 degrees. An area of high pressure will lead to plenty of sunshine across the area along with dry weather. A strong southerly breeze sustained at 10-20 mph will usher in warm air into the region. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to increase late today and overnight ahead of a weather system that will bring active weather to the region. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Old Man Winter will be knocking on our doors Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front will approach the region on Wednesday from the west; at the same time, a low-pressure system will develop off the Long Island coast. With temperatures hover 60 degrees on Wednesday precipitation will first start off in the form of rainfall. Rain showers will be scattered in coverage the first half of the day before steadier bands of rain move in by the afternoon. Although rainfall is looking to remain light, pockets of moderate and heavy rain will be possible. Late Wednesday evening some colder air will be ushered into the region thanks to this frontal passage; this will lead to the transition over to snow.

The track of the above-mentioned low-pressure system will highly determine the amount of snowfall we see here in the Twin Tiers. If this system were to track further east, the colder air will move in earlier leading to a quicker transition over to snow. If this system tracks further inland we will see an extended period of rainfall leading to less snow accumulation. The transition from rain to snow will first occur in the higher terrain and then in the valley areas. A band of heavy snow is expected to set up across the Finger Lakes and portions of the Twin Tiers. The exact location of the heaviest snow will be determined by the exact track of this system; there is the potential for this band to shift south. On average we could see 1-6 inches of snowfall across the Twin Tiers. The highest amounts are expected in the Finger Lakes Region along with Steuben County. The further south and east you go the lower the amounts. As previously mentioned, exact totals will be highly dependent on the exact track of this system so totals are subject to change. We will continue to monitor this closely.

An area of high pressure will move into the region Friday leading to decreasing cloud cover. We will continue to deal with windy conditions Friday and the upcoming weekend. We will continue to stay on the cooler side Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Heading into Easter weekend temperatures are looking to rebound nicely and we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 50s and Sunday will hover 60 degrees. A weak disturbance will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning leading to the chance of scattered showers. These will linger early Sunday before turning dry by midday.

TUESDAY: WINDY, SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: GUSTY WINDS, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 36

