Forecast Discussion 03/31/2020 AM: Spotty Showers today, drying out midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:33 PM

A low-pressure system will continue to usher in moisture to our region today. This means increases scattered shower chances as we head into the afternoon and early evening. A brief lull in precipitation early morning. Spotty shower begins to pop up late morning and into the afternoon. Highs today will hove fifty degrees.

Showers will linger overnight with patchy fog possible in valley locations. Lows tonight will be in the lower thirties. We begin to dry out as we head into Wednesday. Still a chance to see an early morning shower, but as high pressure begins to approach the region we will begin to dry out and see cloud cover decrease throughout the afternoon. We will see a period of dry and warmer weather as we go towards the end of the week.

Still some uncertainty as we head into the upcoming weekend. Watching a cold front that will bring us to shower chances for the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend, with partial sunshine before clouds increase late day. Overnight Saturday and then into Sunday, is the time when the next weather system works in bringing with it the chance for showers. Although we will see showers for the end of the weekend, temperatures will warm into the lower sixties.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUD COVER IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, MIX SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUD COVER INCREASES.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

