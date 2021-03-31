Forecast Discussion 03/31/21 AM: Rain showers transition to snow tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31st: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3st: 28°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESAY SUNSET: 7:31 PM

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight through Thursday **

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and cloudy conditions. Thanks to a cold front we will rain showers overspread the area this morning. Rainfall today is looking to remain on the light side, though pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible. Temperatures today are looking to remain mild which will help support precipitation in the form of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Cold air will begin to enter the region late this evening and overnight; this will lead to the chance of a rain/snow mix.

A low-pressure system along the east coast will move into the region tonight through Thursday leading to steady snowfall tonight. Cold air ushered in behind the above-mentioned cold front will lead to a transition from rain over to snow; first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Steady light snow looks to move in by midnight. A heavy snow band will set up near the Finger Lakes where snowfall rates of 1-1.5″ per hour will be possible. On average snow accumulation will be between 2-7″, highest amounts closest to the Finger Lakes and in the higher terrain. Snow will be heavy and wet which could lead to broken tree limbs and scattered power outages. Allow yourself extra time Thursday morning as the commute will be impacted as roads will be slick. Winds are going to strengthen tonight out of the northwest sustained at 5-15 mph. Lows will hover 30 degrees.

On Thursday we will be on the backside of this system leading to our winds shifting out of the northwest. This northwest wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. Thanks to the direction of the wind we will see scattered lake effect snow showers develop for the afternoon. There is also the potential for snow squalls to develop; road conditions will be impacted by this. Additional snowfall on Thursday will stay light; locations that are impacted by a snow squall could pick up an extra 1-2″ of snow. Temperatures for the end of the workweek will be below average; highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. An area of high pressure will build into the region Friday. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day leading to late-day sunshine!

Temperatures will rebound very nicely heading into the Holiday weekend! Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s and by Sunday we will hover 60. Cloud cover will begin to increase on Saturday ahead of a weak disturbance that will move through the region Saturday night into Sunday. Stray showers that linger early Sunday will taper off leading to dry conditions the second have of the day. Heading into the new workweek temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s and we will enjoy some sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW

LOW: 29

THURSDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, SNOW SQUALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: BREEZY, STRAY AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

