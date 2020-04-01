Forecast Discussion 04/01/2020 AM: Isolated showers early, Breaks in clouds this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:34 PM

We will see some isolated showers as we go through the morning hours today. Cloud cover looks to begin to break as we head through the afternoon hours. Highs will be right around average, as temperatures today will once again rise into the upper forties. Clouds decrease even more tonight, with patchy fog possible especially in the valley areas. Lows in the lower thirties.

Winds begin to increase Thursday and they will remain breezy into Friday. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday, with showers arrive during the overnight hours. Isolated showers will linger into the first half of Friday & winds will be on the gusty side occasionally. We will remain under overcast skies throughout Friday.

High pressure begins to build in late Friday and into the beginning of the weekend. We will see some sunshine early on Saturday before cloud cover increases late day. A weak cold front will bring the return of light rain showers for the end of the weekend. Shower chances will continue into the beginning of the week. We will see above-average temperatures during this period as highs will reach into the lower sixties.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG.

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUD COVER INCREASES.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: OVERCAST, LINGERING AM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

