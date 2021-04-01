Forecast Discussion 04/01/21 AM: Scattered lake effect showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1st: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1st: 28°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR THE TWIN TIERS ***

Wet and heavy snow fell overnight leading to light snow accumulation across the area. The highest snow totals were into the higher terrain while the valley area saw close to an inch. The steady snow will continue to move off the east this morning leading to a period of dry weather this morning. Strong winds out of the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, will support the development of lake effect shower activity. Lake effect snow showers will begin to develop this afternoon off of Lake Ontario. Any additional snowfall will remain on the lighter side, with the highest amounts being associated with heavier snow bands. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. The shower activity that lingers tonight will taper off by early Friday morning. Lows will hover 20 degrees.

An area of high pressure will build into the region on Friday ushering in some drier air into the region. Cloud cover will decrease leading to afternoon sunshine. The cooler temperatures and windy conditions will continue; highs in the low to mid-30s. Heading into Easter weekend seasonable temperatures will return; highs both Saturday & Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s. After some morning sunshine cloud cover will increase Saturday afternoon. A weak disturbance will lead to the chance of shower activity Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Shower activity will taper off Easter morning cloud cover will begin to break.

As we head into the new work week we will see some sunshine filtered through mid/high clouds. Temperatures will warm very nicely; highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s & by Wednesday we will be in the low 60s. Scattered rain shower chances look to return late Tuesday into Wednesday.

THURSDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 20

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: BREEZY, STRAY AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

