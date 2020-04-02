Forecast Discussion 04/02/2020 AM: Partial sunshine today, spotty showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2ND: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2ND: 29°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Starting the day off around ten degrees colder than yesterday morning. We will see temperatures warm nicely into the upper forties this afternoon. Although starting the day off with partly to mainly clear skies, cloud cover will begin to increase this afternoon. We will also be dealing with some windy conditions. Sustained northwest winds will be 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25+ mph.

We will be on the cloudy side tonight, with showers possible late and into the dawn hours of Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper thirties. Windy conditions continue for Friday and we will again see highs in the upper forties. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day, these are associated with a low-pressure system off the east coast. Temperatures will warm heading into the upcoming weekend. Cloud cover increases Saturday, after seeing some sunshine in the morning. Stray showers will then return for the end of the weekend.

For the start of the week, some locations will just see overcast conditions, others will have that chance to see stray showers. Tuesday will start off on the dry side before late-day showers arrive. These rain shower chances will continue into Wednesday, with steady rain possible. Highs during this period will be in the low to mid-sixties.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY.

HIGH: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LATE NIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 35

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

