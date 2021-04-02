Forecast Discussion 04/02/21 AM: Windy & cooler than average today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2nd: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2nd: 29°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:34 PM

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! If you are heading out the door early consider taking it on the slow side as there will be slick spots on the roads; especially on bridges and overpasses. An area of high pressure will move into the region helping to decrease cloud leading to afternoon sunshine. Thanks to a strong northwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Mostly clear skies and calming winds will lead to lows near the mid-teens.

Heading into the upcoming weekend will see near average temperatures make a return! Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We start off with plenty of sunshine Saturday before clouds thicken during the afternoon. This cloud cover will be associated with a weak disturbance that will move through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Besides some spotty showers early Sunday morning, your Easter Sunday is looking mainly dry with broken cloud cover.

Temperatures are on the rise heading into the new work week! We go from hovering 60 degrees on Monday to reaching the mid 60s by Wednesday. It will be breezy and mostly to partly sunny on Monday. By Tuesday cloud cover begins to increase ahead of a weak system that brings the chance of scattered showers late Wednesday afternoon.

FRIDAY: WINDY. EARLY STRAY SHOWER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 15

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: BREEZY, AM SHOWERS LINGER, BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

