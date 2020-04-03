Forecast Discussion 04/03/2020 AM: Scattered showers today, limited sunshine this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3RD: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3RD: 29°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Low-pressure system off the east coast that has been impacting our region the past couple of days will continue to impact us today. Clouds continue to increase today, with showers working in by late morning. Northwest winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts of 25+ possible by the afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper forties. Showers will linger into the evening hours tonight, with the majority of us turning dry late. Lows will be in the upper thirties.

Sprinkles are possible early Saturday morning before we see dry weather the remainder of the day thanks to high pressure. We will stay under mostly cloudy conditions and winds will be on the light side. A cold front passage on Sunday will cause the chance for some light showers, some locations may stay on the dry side because there isn’t a large amount of moisture associated with this system.

Starting next week off on the dry side, before shower chances return for the majority of the week. Temperatures next week will be around ten degrees above average, as we will see highs making it into the lower sixties. As the next system works in on Thursday, we will see cooler air work in and windy conditions.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MORNING SPRINKLES, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

