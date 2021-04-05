Forecast Discussion 04/05/21 AM: Starting the week of mild and sunny

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5th: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:38 PM

** Enhanced fire risk for portions of the Twin Tiers Monday & Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. It will be a pleasant start to the week as we will enjoy plenty of sunshine before mid/high clouds increase through the afternoon. Winds today will be sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. The combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures, strong winds leads to an enhanced fire risk for portions of the Twin Tiers today & Tuesday. Even though the strong wind will be out of the northwest, temperatures will still be able to climb into the low 60s. A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight, there is an abundance of dry air in place which will make it difficult for showers to form tonight. The best chance for stray showers will be into Western portions of the viewing area. Lows in the low 30s.

Any cloud cover that moves in late-day will decrease by Tuesday morning. This will lead to some sunshine on Tuesday before clouds increase again ahead of our next weather maker. Rain showers return for Wednesday but it won’t be a washout as showers look to be on and off throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday & Thursday will hover at 70 degrees, which is warmer than average for this time of year.

At this vantage point, light rain shower chances look to return on Friday; along with the windy conditions. Heading into the weekend we will see a mix of sun & clouds. By late Saturday evening into Sunday, another weather maker will lead to the chance for showers. Highs during this period look to hover 60 degrees.

MONDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER EARLY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, MIX SUN CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

