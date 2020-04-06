Forecast Discussion 04/06/2020 AM: Mostly sunny with passing clouds today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

A foggy start for most of us, this will lift as the sun rises and we go through the morning hours. High pressure will keep us on the dry and mostly sunny side today. Mid to high-level clouds will work in this afternoon, but we will remain dry and still see plenty of sunshine! Highs today will be slightly above average, as temperatures warm into the low sixties. Turning a bit cloudier tonight, but remaining on the calm side. Lows will fall into the mid-thirties.

A dry and partly sunny start to Tuesday. Cloud cover begins to increase late morning and into the afternoon. There is a chance to see isolated showers late day. The weather begins to become more unsettled Tuesday night and into the remainder of the week. Widespread light rainfall will begin to work in from west to east Tuesday night, the steadiest will fall in the morning Wednesday before it lightens to showers by the afternoon. Rain accumulation looks to be on the range of 0.10″-0.25″ by early Wednesday morning, higher amounts possible in locations that see an embedded downpour.

We will see numerous weather systems work into our region from midweek into the upcoming weekend we will also begin to see winds increase, especially as we head into Thursday. Shower chances will continue Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. Early Friday morning we have the chance to see a rain/snow mix early in the day before temperatures rise into the upper forties. After starting the week off with mild temperatures, we will see near-average temperatures for the end of the week and weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING HIGH TOP CLOUDS.

HIGH: 64

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE IN THE MORNING, CLOUDS INCREASE. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STEADY RAIN IN THE AM. SCATTERED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

