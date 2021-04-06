Forecast Discussion 04/06/21 AM: Dry, mostly sunny, & mild today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6th: 30°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:39 PM

** Elevated risk of fire spread for portions of the Twin Tiers Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to similar conditions to yesterday morning. Although a cool start to the day we will see our temperatures rebound very nicely! Thanks to some warm air in the region temperatures today will be warmer than average; highs in the mid to upper 60. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine the first half of the day. Mid to high-level clouds will begin to increase this afternoon. A weak disturbance will move through the region tonight. There is very limited moisture to support shower activity. Similar to last night the best chance for spotty showers will be across Western Portions of the viewing area; especially Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Lows will hover 40 degrees.

We continuing to see warmer than average temperatures for the rest of the workweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will hover 70 degrees! After lingering spotty showers early Wednesday morning we will dry right back out and cloud cover decreases. Sunshine returns the second half of the day and we will continue to see some sunshine on Thursday! Friday the chance for scattered showers return, but the day will not be a complete washout! Highs Friday in the low to mid-60s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend and early next week the warmer than average temperatures continue. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Saturday looks to be mainly dry though stray showers look to develop late in the day. The best chance for rainfall, at this vantage point, will be on Sunday. Lingering showers will be possible Monday morning.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM SCATTERED SHOWERS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BREEZY, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

