Forecast Discussion (04/07/2020) AM: Mix of sun & clouds today, rain works in tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7TH: 30°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:41 PM

Today will be another mainly dry day, with periods of sunshine and clouds. The best chance to see some sunshine looks to be through the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover begins to increase and we also increase that chance to see an isolated shower late day. Highs today will make it into the low 60s.

Our next weather maker begins to work in tonight and will begin a period of unsettled weather for our region. As a cold front passes overnight, we will see widespread light rainfall after midnight. Rainfall accumulation will be on the lighter side, with most locations seeing around a 0.10-0.25 inch. Higher amounts will be possible for locations that see a brief downpour or an isolated thunderstorm.

Showers become more scattered on Wednesday and we will see a brief period of dry weather late day and into the overnight hours. A stronger storm system looks to move in Thursday, with a strong cold front passage. Rainshower chances will be with us throughout the day. As the cold front passes we will see an increase in our winds and temperatures will slowly fall during the afternoon. Winds for both Thursday and Friday will be on the stronger side, with gusts potentially over 30 mph. Showers will linger into Friday, with a rain/snow mix possible during the early morning hours.

Heading into Easter weekend, we will see some dry air work into our area so any lingering shower activity on Saturday will dissipate in the morning. We will continue to see a good amount of cloud cover during the weekend. Shower chance will return late in the day on Easter and will continue for Monday.

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE. LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, WIDESPREAD LIGHT RAINFALL. DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE.

LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING AM SPRINKLES/FLURRIES.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

