Forecast Discussion 04/07/21 AM: Showers taper off leading to afternoon sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7th: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Waking up this morning to light rain showers activity across the Twin Tiers! These light showers will linger early this morning before tapering off by midday as some dry air moves into the region. Decreasing cloud cover the second half of the day will lead to mostly sunny skies. We will once again see warmer than average temperatures. Highs today will hover 70 degrees; some locations actually reaching into the low 70s. Heading into the overnight hours we will remain mostly dry and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of this week as highs reach into the low 70s; which will be close to 20° warmer than average. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine early Thursday before clouds increase during the afternoon. This cloud cover is associated with a low-pressure system that will bring the return of shower activity to the region. Shower activity will be scattered on Friday, we aren’t expecting the day to be a complete washout. Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s. Shower activity will begin to taper off Friday night.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, the best chance for shower activity continues to be on Sunday. Saturday is looking to be mainly dry with a mix of sun clouds. Stray shower activity will be possible Saturday evening as a low-pressure system moves into the region. Light rain showers will be scattered in coverage on Sunday. Highs this weekend nearing 70 degrees. Heading into the new workweek, the chance for scattered showers will stick with us. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter