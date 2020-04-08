Forecast Discussion 04/08/2020 AM: Limited sunshine today, showers likely Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:41 PM

We saw some showers pass through overnight, some locations even heard a rumble of thunder. Isolated showers will linger through the morning before giving way to limited sunshine in the afternoon. We will see a cool northwest breeze today sustained between 5-15 mph, there is the potential to see wind gusts of 20+ mph. Highs today will be on the mild side, as we will hover 60.

The next low-pressure system works into our region overnight Wednesday and will impact our region through the end of the workweek. Cloud cover increases tonight and showers begin to work in late. A strong cold front will pass through during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Chance to see steady showers and a thunderstorm along this front. Most locations will see accumulating rainfall of 0.50″ Or less, areas that see a brief downpour will see higher amounts.

Winds will begin to increase behind the front, with wind gusts for Thursday and Friday in the range of 40-45 mph. Cold air will be ushered in, because of this we will have that potential to see some wet flakes as temperatures slowly fall throughout the day. Highs for Thursday will be near fifty and dropping down to the lower thirties overnight. Any lingering wrap-around moisture from this system overnight will switch over into very light snow showers, little to no accumulation is expected. Snow/ rain shower chances will continue into Friday.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS WILL GIVE WAY TO LIMITED SUNSHINE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY, SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 42

THURSDAY: WINDY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. CHANCE OF A THUNDERSTORM.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY, SNOW/RAIN CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM FLURRIES, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

