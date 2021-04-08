Forecast Discussion 04/08/21 AM: Breezy, mild, & mostly sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8th: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Waking up this morning to slightly cooler temperatures than 24 hours ago. Temperatures today will once again rebound very nicely as we see warmer than average temperatures. This will be thanks to a warm south/southeast breeze sustained at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, some locations will flirt with 80 degrees. On top of the mild temperatures, we will be able to enjoy mostly sunny conditions thanks to an area of high pressure in control of the region. Clouds will begin to increase this afternoon and evening; this will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The next weather disturbance will move into the region tomorrow leading to active weather returning to the Twin Tiers. Light rain showers will be scattered in coverage on Friday, but it will not be a washout. The best timing for showers looks to be midday into the afternoon. Rainfall looks to remain light with most locations staying below 0.10″. Although we will see rain showers, highs will continue to be on the mild side with highs near the mid-60s. Heading into the upcoming weekend we will see limited sunshine along with shower chances. The majority of Saturday looks dry before an approaching system increases the chance for shower activity late in the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the low 70s. The best chance for rain showers will be on Sunday, with brief downpours possible., Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Heading into the new workweek temperatures will be slightly cooler but still above average. Highs Monday through Wednesday looks to hover in the low to mid-60s. We will see scattered rain shower chances on Monday, with a better chance for rainfall coming with a system moving into the region on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

LOW: 47

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: WINDY, LITTLE TO NO SUNSHINE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

