Forecast Discussion 04/09/2020 AM: Showers, isolated storms, and gusty winds today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9TH: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

A low-pressure system that will impact our region today will produce light rainfall this morning. Rainfall will be moderate to even heavy at times with any embedded downpours. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s this morning and winds will be on the breezy side. A cold front passage late morning will usher in colder air into our atmosphere. Thunderstorms may develop out ahead or along this cold front. Any storms that may develop will have the potential to produce gusty winds and a downpour. We are not expecting any hydro issues as rainfall for the day will be around 0.25″ or less, with isolated higher amounts possible. Behind this cold front temperatures will gradually fall this afternoon, the rain will lighten to showers, and winds will increase. We will see our winds shift out of the west/northwest and be sustained between 15-20 mph, with gusts this afternoon of 40+ mph possible.

Wrap-around moisture from this system will work in overnight and into Friday. Lows will be in the lower 30s, with some locations flirting with thirty. Any shower activity will transition over to light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, due to how warm it has been and the ground temperatures are above freezing. The only locations that may see an inch will be the higher elevations where they could see cooler temperatures. Cold end to the workweek, with temperatures only reaching the low 40s. Shower chances look to stick with us and winds will once again be on the strong side.

Heading into Easter weekend we will see high pressure move into our region. Saturday looks to be mainly dry and we will even see some partial sunshine. Heading into Easter Sunday, we will start the day off-dry. As our next weather maker works in we will see clouds increasing and the chance for some late-day showers. Unsettled weather will follow us into the workweek. Temperatures will rebound nicely but we look to be on the windy side Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY: AM LIGHT RAIN, ISOLATED T-STORM POSSIBLE. GUSTY WINDS

HIGH: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, & BREEZY.

LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MAINLY DRY, PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN & WINDY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

