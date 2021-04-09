Forecast Discussion 04/09/21 AM: Mild with scattered rain showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9th: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9th: 31°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

A warm front moving through the region today leading to scattered rain shower chances. Rainfall will remain let and today will not be a washout by any means. We will continue to deal with cloud cover and very limited sunshine is expected. Winds out of the south sustained at 10-20 mph will help usher in warm and moist air into the region. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s. Any stray shower activity that lingers this evening will taper off overnight. We will continue to see mostly to partly cloudy skies; lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Heading into this upcoming weekend we will continue to see warmer than average temperatures. Highs on Saturday will near the mid-70s; this is about 20° warmer than our average high this time of year. Saturday looks to be mainly dry but thanks to mid/high clouds sunshine will be limited. A low-pressure system will move into the region late Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring the return of rain showers to end off the weekend. Limited instability Sunday afternoon will lead to isolated thunderstorm activity. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Heading into the new work week scattered rain shower chances will continue! At this vantage point, shower activity looks to be on and off Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the potential for showers is still there but will only be spotty in coverage. The better chance for showers will come with out next weather maker on Thursday. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 60s through midweek; by Thursday we will be in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY EVENING SHOWER, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 48

SATURDAY: BREEZY, LITTLE TO NO SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

