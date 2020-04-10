Forecast Discussion 04/10/2020 AM: Showers and windy conditions to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10TH: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

We will continue to see the impact of that low-pressure system that passed to the north of us yesterday. Blustery winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures below average, as highs will make it into the low 40s. Wrap-around moisture from this system will produce some showers today and mostly cloudy conditions. Sunshine will be limited all day. Wind gusts today will be upwards of 35 mph or higher in isolated areas, such as higher elevations. Showers will linger tonight and lows will be on the chilly side. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Easter weekend looks to be mainly dry thanks to high pressure that will build in on Saturday. The dry air that will be ushered in will help to allow some partial clearing by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will warm nicely this weekend, highs Saturday will hover 50 and highs Sunday will be in the low 60s. Easter Sunday looks to be primarily dry besides for some isolated showers that could pop up thanks to a warm front passage.

The next weather maker works in Sunday night and Monday. Steady light rain is likely and we will see the return of windy conditions. A strong trailing cold front passage will then usher in colder air causing temperatures for the remainder of the week to be slightly below average. Shower chances look to continue during this time period as well.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS, & WINDY.

HIGH: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, SOME CLEARING.

LOW: 25

SATURDAY: AM FLURRIES POSSIBLE & PARTIAL CLEARING.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

MONDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WINDY, WARM.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

