Forecast Discussion 04/12/2020 AM: Isolated showers today, Rain likely Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12TH: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:46 PM

…High Wind Watch issued for Schuyler, Steuben, & Tioga (Pa.) Monday morning...

Happy Easter Twin Tiers, weather will be mainly quiet for today. High pressure impacting our region will keep us under partial sunshine through the morning before we see cloud cover increase in the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible, but the majority of us will remain dry. Highs in the low sixties.

Active weather will return overnight and into Monday. A strong low-pressure system will work into the great lakes region throughout the day. We will see light to moderate rain work in after midnight, winds will also begin to increase at this time. A warm front passage during the morning will help usher moisture and warm air into our atmosphere. Shower chances continue throughout the morning and highs will be able to reach into the upper 60s, to flirting 70.

Heading into the afternoon, the low will strengthen and so will the pressure gradient. This is why we will see very strong winds and wind gusts during the day. Sustained winds during the day will be on the range of 25-35 mph, gusts have the potential to reach 45 mph. Locations that are under a High Wind Watch will see gusts of 50mph or higher. Late morning into the afternoon is the time period where we will have the potential to see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop ahead of and along a cold front passage.

Showers will linger into the evening before we begin to see them taper off. Rain accumulation is looking to be on the range of 0.25″-0.50″, Portions of the northern tier will have the potential to see accumulation totals closer to an inch. Any thunderstorms that develop will have the potential to produce a brief downpour, small hail, and even stronger winds.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week will be below average as they will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, with shower chances working back in by midweek.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 63

SUNDAY NIGHT: TURNING WINDY, SHOWERS. LIGHT TO MODERATE AT TIMES.

LOW: 53

MONDAY: WINDY, RAIN LIKELY. BRIEF DOWNPOUR & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

