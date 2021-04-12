Forecast Discussion 04/12/21 AM: Seasonable with rain showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12th: 33°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Waking up this morning to cloudy skies and isolated shower activity. A slow-moving low-pressure system will continue to slowly move east today. Rain showers will redevelop late this morning into the afternoon. Showers will be steady at times with brief downpours possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, which is reasonable for this time of year. Shower activity will begin to taper off late tonight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

We will continue to see shower chances all week as we remain in an active weather pattern. On Tuesday and Wednesday shower activity looks to be spotty in coverage. Although showers will be spotty sunshine will be very limited. Highs will be in the low 60s. The next best chance for rain activity will come with a low-pressure system that will move into the region. Rain showers look to be steady on Thursday and cloud cover will continue. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s.

Scattered shower chances will continue on Friday before they begin to taper off late day. At this vantage point, the beginning of the upcoming weekend looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances are quick to return on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, BRIEF DOWNPOURS

HIGH: 59

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

