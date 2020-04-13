Forecast Discussion 04/13/2020 AM: Showers & scattered storms possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13TH: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

…High Wind Warning in effect for Steuben County through 11 pm Monday…

…Wind Advisory in effect for Tioga & Bradford county in Pennsylvania; along with Chemung, Schuyler, & Tioga county in New York through Monday night…

Temperatures remained on the mild side overnight, with lows staying in the mid to upper fifties. Continuing to watch light showers working through the twin tiers. A strong low-pressure system will pass over the great lakes. As it continues to approach, it looks to strengthen. We will see a brief lull in precipitation and even have the chance to see a break in cloud cover. If this occurs, it will help to destabilize the atmosphere. As the trailing cold front approaches, we will begin to see thunderstorms develop ahead and along the front. The best timing to see storms develop is late morning and into the afternoon. Any storm the develops has the potential to strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Steuben county and wind advisories also remain in effect. Winds today will begin out of the south sustained from 20-30 mph, gusts of 50 mph and higher is possible. This wind direction is what is helping to usher in the moisture and warmer air into the atmosphere. Winds will then shift out of the southwest during the afternoon as the cold front passes. Rain accumulation for the majority of the area will be on the range of 0.25″-0.50″, This does include what we have already seen early this morning. Locations in the northern tier and any location that sees a brief downpour have the potential to see an inch of rain.

A brief period of quiet weather for Tuesday, thanks to high pressure impacting our region. Temperatures for the remainder of the week look to be slightly below average, as most days we will struggle to make it out of the upper forties. Shower chances will return midweek and continue through the end of the week.

MONDAY: SHOWERS, SCATTERED T-STORMS, GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 71

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PARTIAL CLEARING.

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

