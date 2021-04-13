Forecast Discussion 04/13/21 AM: Shower chances continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13th: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13th: 33°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

The patchy valley fog that we are seeing this morning will begin to lift by late this morning. A weak frontal system moving through the region will lead to the potential for spotty showers. The majority of the area will remain on the dry side and we are only expecting to see limited sunshine. Temperatures will once again be warmer than average with highs in the low to mid-60s. Any isolated showers will taper off this evening leading to mainly dry conditions overnight. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday will start off mainly dry and cloud cover will increase through the morning. Isolated showers will develop for the second half of the day. Highs in the mid-60s. An area of low pressure will move into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing the potential for soaking rain for the Twin Tiers. Highs on Thursday will hover 50 degrees. At the same time, a secondary low-pressure system will develop along the east coast. As this system moves up the coast we will begin to see some colder air being ushered in. This cold air will lead to a transition from soaking rain over to a rain/snow mix; first in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. A wintry mix of snow showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will hover in the mid-30s. The chance for showers will continue on Friday as this system exits the region. Highs on Friday will hover at 50. At this vantage point, rain accumulation looks to be in the range of 0.50-1″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Any snow accumulation looks to be minimal; on average a trace-1″ with the highest amounts in the higher terrain.

At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. We will enjoy a mix of sun & clouds along with some mild temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the low 60s. The chance for showers looks to return late Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWER, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

