Forecast Discussion 04/14/2020 AM: Cooler temperatures and mainly dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14TH: 33°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

We will see calm and quiet conditions today compared to yesterday. Winds will be on the calmer side, although they will be breezy at times. Low-level high pressure will build in today, which will help provide us with mainly dry weather. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today before clouds thicken by the evening hours. We do have that possibility for a stray shower, but the majority of the time we will be on the dry side. Temperatures today will be almost twenty degrees cooler than yesterday, as highs will only rise towards fifty degrees. A chance for light snow showers overnight but no accumulation is expected and lows will be in the 20s.

Numerous weak systems will pass through our region as we head throughout this week. The first system will work through Wednesday afternoon increasing the chance to see some spotty afternoon showers. The greatest chance to see showers looks to be late Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will still remain below average as we will struggle to get out of the forties for the majority of the week.

The weekend is looking to shape out fairly well, we will primarily be on the drier side for the first half. There is a greater chance to see cloudy conditions and showers for Sunday. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will warm back up towards our average temperature.

TUESDAY: INTERVALS SUN & CLOUDS, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

