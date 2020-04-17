Forecast Discussion 04/17/2020 AM: Snow returns this afternoon

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 2 AM SATURDAY FOR STEUBEN AND TIOGA (Pa.) COUNTIES

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17TH: 34°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Starting the day off calm and dry, but this will be changing as we head into the afternoon hours. As the next storm system approaches our area we will see cloud cover increasing this morning. The leading edge of this system will arrive here in the Twin Tiers between 2-4 pm, though isolated showers will be possible before this time period. Along the leading edge, we will see a rain/snow mix start as highs will be in the low 40s for today. As this system pushes through, temperatures will slowly fall by the evening hours and we will see this transition over to steady snow.

Steady snow will continue this evening and into the early part of the overnight hours. Snow will begin to lighten to showers late tonight and linger into early portions of Saturday morning. Total snowfall will be highly dependent on elevation levels, on average across the Twin Tiers we’ll see 1-4″. Higher elevations will see higher amounts, especially in locations under a Winter Weather Advisory. Higher elevations in counties that are not in an advisory will still have that potential to see 4+”. Lows tonight will fall back to near thirty degrees.

Shower chances will linger into the morning hours Saturday before we dry out and see partial sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 40s Saturday and we’ll reach the upper 50s by Sunday. Rainshower chances return Sunday and these will linger into Monday morning. The second half of Monday looks mainly dry, but shower chances return for Tuesday. Temperatures next week look to stay in the low to mid-50s.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, RAIN MIX TRANSITIONING TO SNOW.

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: STEADY SNOW EARLY, LIGHTENS TO SHOWERS LATE.

LOW: 31

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER, BREEZY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER POSSIBLE, DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

