Forecast Discussion 04/14/21 AM: Rainy second half of the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14th: 32°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Waking up this morning to foggy conditions across the Twin Tiers leading to the visibility of a mile or less. If you are heading out early this morning allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. Once the fog lift, we will see some sunshine before the cloud cover thickens this afternoon. Spotty showers will return this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see this. Highs today will hover in the mid-60s. Cloud cover continues to build overnight with lows in the low 40s.

While a low-pressure system moves eastward to the north of our region a secondary low will begin to develop along the coast. The latest model trends have moved the track of this coastal low further east. If this continues, the bulk of the moisture associated with this system will be to the east of our area. Nonetheless, we will see some rainfall heading into Thursday and portions of Friday. Light rain looks to move in by mid to late morning Thursday with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs on Thursday will hover 50 degrees. As the coastal low moves further off the coast we will then be on the backside of the system. Colder air will be ushered into the region leading to the potential for a rain/snow mix to wet snow. This will first occur in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Rainfall accumulation on average will be around 0.25″, isolated higher amounts possible with downpours. This will mainly be a rain event but a dusting of snow will be possible in the higher terrain.

Showers will linger for Friday before tapering off late in the day. As some drier air moves in Friday night, we will see shower activity fully come to an end. At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend isn’t looking that bad. Temperatures are expected to be right around average. An abundance of cloud cover will limit the amount of sunshine we see, especially on Sunday. Scattered rain showers return late Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS THICKEN, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN, RAIN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE LATE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter