Forecast Discussion 04/15/2020 AM: Stray showers and breezy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15TH: 33°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

We saw some light showers work through overnight, we will see some lingering flurries this morning. Clouds will partly clear allowing us to see some sunshine before clouds increase. A weak system will begin to approach our region this afternoon. This will bring us the chance for some stray showers in the afternoon. We will be on the breezy side today and highs will warm into the mid to upper 40s. This is still below average for this time of year.

This week we will see numerous weak waves that will pass through our region. Each of these systems will increase the chance to see some light showers. Friday is looking to be the greatest chance to see some steadier showers. We will see a rain/snow mix as temperatures warm from the 20s in the morning into the 40s by the afternoon. We will still see temperatures below average.

As we head into the upcoming weekend, Saturday will be mainly dry besides for some lingering showers early in the morning. Temperatures will be warming nicely up into the upper 50s by Sunday. The wet weather looks to continue into the upcoming work week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

