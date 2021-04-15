Forecast Discussion 04/15/21 AM: Light rain showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15th: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Waking up to cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 40s across the Twin Tiers. Light rain showers will move in late this morning and become widespread by the afternoon. A low-pressure system will pass to the north of our region while a coastal low moves north along the coast. Model trends continue to forecast the coastal low to pass well east of our area which means less rainfall for us. Widespread light rain showers this afternoon will be steady at times and highs will hover 50. As some colder air is filtered in this evening and overnight, there is the potential to see rain mix with some snow. Scattered showers will continue tonight and temperatures falling back towards freezing will lead to wet snow showers, mainly into the higher elevations. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

As the above-mentioned coastal low moves out of the region, we will see wrap-around moisture. Thanks to highs hovering 50 degrees Friday, the lingering showers we see will be in the form of rain. Heading towards the weekend we will see limited sunshine due to stubborn cloud cover. Spotty showers will be possible by Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance for showers will return for the new workweek along with breezy conditions. At this vantage point, showers look to be scattered in coverage Monday and Tuesday will start off-dry. A frontal system midweek will bring the best chance for showers. Highs will be in the low 60s before dropping back into the low 50s midweek.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, RIAN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE LATE

HIGH: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SPRINKLES

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

