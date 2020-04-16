Forecast Discussion 04/16/2020 AM: Scattered showers today, rain/snow mix Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Most of us waking up to a dusting of snow thanks to a quick-moving system that passed during the overnight hours. Cloud cover has cleared nicely since daybreak, we will see some working back in by late morning and into the afternoon. Highs today will still be on the cooler side as we will only reach the low to mid-40s. Similar to what we saw yesterday, we will see scattered showers developing by early afternoon. Winds will also be on the breezy side sustained Northwest/West winds 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times.

Our next weather system will work into our region on Friday bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix, before seeing a transition over to snow by the overnight hours. Temperatures along with elevations will play a key role in the amount of snowfall accumulation we see. We are expected to see light accumulating snowfall, with the highest amounts in the higher elevation areas. The average amounts right now look to be in the range of 1-3″. Friday’s highs will make it into the low 40s and overnight lows hovering 30.

The beginning of the weekend is looking to be on the quiet side, with just some lingering showers possible early Saturday morning. As we head into Sunday, the active weather will make a return through at least Tuesday. Temperatures during this period will finally warm back up towards our average temperatures and winds will be breezy.

THURSDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER, SCATTERED SHOWERS, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING FLURRIES & PARTIAL CLEARING.

LOW: 26

FRIDAY: RAIN/SNOW MIX & CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

