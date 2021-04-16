Forecast Discussion 04/16/21 AM: Mix to rain showers this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16th: 34°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Waking up this morning to dreary conditions across the Twin Tiers! Thanks to temperatures this morning close to the mid-30s we are seeing a rain/snow mix to even wet snow in the higher terrain. As temperatures gradually rise into the mid-40s, we will see showers transition from a mix to rain showers. The shower activity this afternoon will remain light. Any lingering showers that continue this evening will taper off overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.

Cloud cover will remain stubborn this weekend, which means little to no sunshine is expected. A weak disturbance passing through the region late Saturday into Saturday night will bring the potential for spotty showers. The majority of the area will remain dry with a better chance for showers coming on Sunday. High this weekend will be in the 50s.

The unsettled weather and cloud cover continues into the new workweek. The best chance to see any sunshine, at this vantage point, will come on Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s. By midweek, our next weather system will move into the region bringing the best chance of shower activity. This is something we will be monitoring through the weekend, as there is the potential for snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, AM RAIN/SNOW MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

