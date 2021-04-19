Forecast Discussion 04/19/21 AM: Seasonable with scattered showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19th: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19th: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Waking up this morning to some light rain showers moving through the Twin Tiers. Once this initial batch of showers moves through this morning we will begin to see breaks in clouds. Breaks in clouds will lead to partial sunshine for portions of the day. A weak disturbance will move through the region today leading to the potential for scattered rain showers to develop this afternoon. Highs today will be mild as temperatures reach into the low to mid-40s. Any showers that do develop will taper off tonight. Lows will hover 40 degrees.

The majority of your Tuesday looks to remain dry, though spotty showers will develop by the afternoon. We will turn breezy and we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions. Our attention will turn to a frontal system that will push through the region Wednesday into Thursday. At this moment, with highs on Wednesday into the 40s we will see precipitation start off in the form of rain showers. The main question will be the timing of the frontal passage and the location where it stalls. These will be key in determining the type of precipitation we see. Best chance to see any type of snow accumulation will be in the higher terrain while the valleys could just see a little slushy accumulation on the grassy surfaces.

Heading into the end of the week shower activity looks to linger on Thursday before we turn mainly dry for Friday. At this vantage point, the weekend looks to start mainly dry though cloud cover will increase. A weather system moving into the region on Sunday will bring the potential for showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 64

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 41

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

