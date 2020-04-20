Forecast Discussion 04/20/2020 AM: Sunshine today, showers return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20TH: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:55 PM

A calm and pleasant start to the week today thanks to a high-pressure system that will usher dry air into our atmosphere. This dry air will help break apart cloud cover this morning giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. After a chilly start temperatures will reach into the low 50s, still slightly below average, but the sunshine will feel nice.

A low-pressure system will approach our region tomorrow and a trailing cold front will pass through our area late morning and into the early afternoon. Chance to see light showers before daybreak Tuesday. With overnight lows falling into the low 30s, chance to see a wintry mix, especially in higher elevation spots. Light rain showers will work in Tuesday morning, these showers could be moderate at times and brief downpour can’t be ruled out

Ahead and along a cold front passage late morning and early afternoon there is the potential to see some thunderstorms develop. The main concern with any storms that develop will be some strong winds and a brief downpour. Behind this front, cold air will be ushered in which will cause temperatures to gradually fall during the afternoon. Along with the colder air, winds will increase out of the Northwest. We will see sustained winds between 15-25 mph with wind gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. Rain accumulation will be on the light side with the majority of us seeing 0.25″ or less, higher amounts in locations that see a brief downpour.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and we will see partial sunshine although temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s. After midweek we will see an active weather period as shower chances will be with us for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will still remain slightly below average as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 54

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE.

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, T-STORM POSSIBLE, BREEZY, TEMPERATURES DECREASE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, SOME SUNSHINE, BREEZY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER, BREEZY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

