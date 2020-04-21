Forecast Discussion 04/21/2020 AM: Showers & gusty winds today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21ST: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21ST: 36°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Quiet start to our day, that changes as we go about the morning hours. The low-pressure system passing to the North of us will increase our chance to see showers and windy conditions today. A warm front will push through our area this morning. This frontal passage will usher in warm air and moisture into our atmosphere. Showers will arrive this morning and could be steady at times.

A cold front passage will then occur late morning and into the early afternoon. Along and just ahead of this passage is where we have the potential to see isolated thunderstorms develop. A brief downpour will still be possible, although showers will be more scattered by the afternoon. Overall rainfall accumulation will be under 0.25″, with localized higher amounts. Strong winds will be the main concern today, as these will increase out of the West sustained between 15-25 mph gusts of 35 mph will be possible, especially in the higher elevations. Colder air will also be ushered in behind this frontal passage. Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s, but will then gradually fall by this evening.

By this evening we do have that potential to see a light wintry mix, especially in the higher elevation locations. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s tonight, this will cause any lingering showers to transition over to light snow showers. Lingering isolated flurries will be possible Wednesday morning before we see cloud cover decrease and get to see partial sunshine by the afternoon. Highs midweek are expected to reach into the mid-40s.

The quiet weather is short-lived as our active weather pattern will return. Shower chances will return by the end of the week and look to continue into the weekend. We do have the potential to see a brief break for the latter half of Saturday, but the shower chances will still be possible in the morning. Temperatures during this period look to remain slightly below average with a slight warming trend by Saturday.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, T-STORM POSSIBLE, & WINDY.

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY.

LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWER, CLOUDS BREAK, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, & BREEZY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

MONDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

