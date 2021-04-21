Forecast Discussion 04/21/21 AM: Wintry mix transitions to snow showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21st: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21st: 36°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

Waking up to a wintry mix across the valley areas this morning; in the form of rain and sleet. Portions of Steuben County are already seeing snow shower activity, especially in the higher elevations. As a cold front passes through the region, colder air will be filtered in leading to a transition from a wintry mix to snow showers. This will occur from west to east, first in higher elevations and then the valleys. It will take some time at first for snow to stick to the roads thanks to the warmer temperatures we saw the past two days. This being said, even though this is the case roads will still be slick especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s this morning before gradually falling into the low 30s by this evening. Scattered snow showers will continue overnight, lows nearing the mid-20s. On average still expecting snowfall to be in the range of a trace to 4″. The highest amounts will be in the higher elevations of Steuben County and portions of the Finger Lakes. Valley areas will see a longer period of a wintry mix which will limit the amount of snowfall.

Potential Snowfall through Wednesday night (Elevation Dependent)

Behind the cold front, we will be dealing with a strong northwest breeze sustained at 10-20 mph. This wind direction will support the development of lake effect showers on Thursday. These lingering showers will remain on the lighter side. Highs will reach into the low 40s; leading to snow showers in the morning to transition over to a rain/snow mix. An area of high pressure will build into the region for the end of the workweek. This will lead to decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will hover 60 degrees.

The upcoming weekend looks to start off on the drier side, though cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 60s. Spotty showers develop late Saturday evening into Sunday as a low-pressure system moves into the region. The best chance for steady light rain will come on Sunday. At this vantage point, early next week is looking to shape out nicely. We will enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING WINDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX TO SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 26

THURSDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MONDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

