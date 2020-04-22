Forecast Discussion 04/22/2020 AM: Sunshine today, active weather returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22ND: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22ND: 36°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Continuing to see some lake enhanced snow showers this morning. High pressure will impact our region today which means we will see cloud cover break and sunshine return for the afternoon. Highs today will still be well below average for this time of year, temperatures will reach the low 40s. Cloud cover begins to increase overnight ahead of this next system that will impact our area.

A chance for snow showers during the early morning hours Thursday then we will see a wintry mix as temperatures warm above freezing. We will see a lull in precipitation late morning, but that will be short-lived. Rain showers return during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 40s, so any light snow we see early Thursday morning will quickly melt away.

Low pressure moving into the region Thursday night and for the first half of Friday looks to produce some steady widespread rain. Steadiest rain will fall overnight Thursday, where it will be light to moderate at times. Embedded pockets of heavy rainfall and even a brief downpour will be possible. We will see the steady rain lighten to scattered showers Friday afternoon. Rain accumulation during this time period looks to be between 0.50″-0.75″, isolated locations especially in the Northern Tier could see closer to a 1″.

Currently, the first half of Saturday looks to be on the drier side, although clouds will increase and a late-day shower will be possible. Rain begins to work in overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The beginning of the workweek is looking to be on the quiet side, with just some lingering showers possible early Monday morning.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE & WINDY.

HIGH: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE & SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 27

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX AM, CHANCE RAIN IN THE PM.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, SOME SUN BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS & CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter