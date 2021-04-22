Forecast Discussion 04/22/21 AM: Chilly and windy today with lake effect showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22nd: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22nd: 36°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

It will be a chilly and windy day for the Twin Tiers. A strong northwesterly breeze sustained at 15-25 mph, gusts of 30 mph or higher possible, will lead to cooler than average temperatures today. Highs are expected to reach into the low 40s. The wind direction will support the development of lake effect shower activity. Showers will be on and off today, with some in the form of a rain/snow mix. Breaks in clouds will lead to limited sunshine across the Twin Tiers. Any lingering shower activity will taper off tonight and cloud cover will begin to decrease. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region leading to a pleasant end to the workweek! Decreasing cloud cover will lead to some sunshine on Friday. On top of the sunshine, we will see the Spring-like temperatures return as highs will hover 60 degrees. It will be a mainly dry start to the weekend although the sun will be limited as clouds increase on Saturday. Showers will move in late Saturday into Sunday as a low-pressure system moves through the region. Any rain shower activity will remain on the lighter side. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 60s before we fall back towards the mid-50s for Sunday.

After a showery end to the weekend, we will see sunshine make a return for early next week! An area of high pressure will take control of the region leading to beautiful weather! Although temperatures on Monday will hover 60 degrees, by Wednesday we will be flirting with 80 degrees!

THURSDAY: WINDY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: WINDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 28

FRIDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

