Forecast Discussion 04/23/2020 AM: Shower chances today, rain is likely tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23RD: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23RD: 36°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

As our next weather system works into our area today we will see a chance for snow showers this morning. There is the potential to see sleet and even freezing rain mixing in. Temperatures will gradually warm from the upper 20s this morning into the upper 40s by this afternoon. Due to the warming temperatures, we will see a transition from these snow showers over to light rain showers. Winds will be much calmer today than in previous days.

We will see a brief lull in precipitation during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Although see a lull in precipitation we will remain under cloudy conditions and lows will be in the upper thirties, nearing forty. Our next system will be quick to work in during the overnight hours. Widespread light rain will become likely tonight due to the amount of moisture associated with this system. Rain will primarily be light to moderate, although a brief downpour will be possible. Rain looks to stick with us for the first half of Friday before we begin to dry out by late day. Highs Friday will near 50 degrees.

The track off this system is key to the amount of rainfall we will see. On average the twin tiers can expect rain accumulation on the range of 0.25″-0.50″. Highest amounts look to be most likely in the northern tier and isolated areas that see a brief downpour. The current track has it passing to the south of us. If this system were to shift further south we will see lower amounts of accumulating rainfall; if it shifts further north we will see higher amounts.

The first half of Saturday looks to be on the dry side before the wet weather returns late day and into Sunday. Lingering showers from this system will linger into early Monday before we see breaks in the cloud cover by the afternoon. The active weather pattern will return by late Tuesday and continue this way into midweek. Temperatures during this time period look to still remain slightly below average, especially on Sunday.

THURSDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS/SLEET POSSIBLE. TRANSITION TO PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, WIDESPREAD RAIN LIKELY.

LOW: 39

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY FOR THE MORNING, BEGINS TO TAPER OF IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: SOME SUN IN THE AM, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: AM PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

