Forecast Discussion 04/23/21 AM: Seasonable & sunny end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23Rd: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23Rd: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Waking up on the cooler side this morning across the Twin Tiers but at least it is on the dry side! After seeing a few days with cooler than average temperatures, we will be seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. An area of high pressure will build into the region today ushering in some drier air. This leads to decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine by later on this afternoon. We will continue to deal with windy conditions as winds will be sustained out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Tonight some cloud cover will begin to move in though we remain dry. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will see very limited sunshine but temperatures will continue to be reasonable. It will be a mainly dry start to the weekend although the sun will be limited as clouds increase on Saturday. Showers will move in late Saturday into Sunday as a low-pressure system moves through the region. Any rain shower activity will remain on the lighter side. Temperatures on Saturday will be near the mid-60s before we fall back towards 60 degrees for Sunday.

After a showery end to the weekend, we will see sunshine make a return for early next week! An area of high pressure will take control of the region leading to beautiful weather! Although temperatures on Monday will hover 60 degrees, by Wednesday we will be flirting with 80 degrees!

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLEAR

LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 33

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

